3 Takeaways from Jets' Week 1 Loss

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

It's the start of a new era for the New York Jets. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and new head coach Robert Saleh gave the Jets faithful glimpses of promise during their 2021 season opener Sunday. Unfortunately, the Jets fell short against former quarterback Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers.

Unlike far too many losses in recent years, though, Sunday's came with the promise of a brighter future. NFL teams never want to take moral victories over the real thing, but New York should feel relatively good despite its defeat.

A loss is a loss, but the Jets saw enough from both Wilson and the new regime to suggest that the wins will come sooner rather than later. Here's what we learned from New York's 19-14 defeat on Sunday.