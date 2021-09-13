NFL Rookie QB Grades After Week 1 Debuts

1 of 5

The Bears had one of the most intriguing offseasons of any team. After letting incumbent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walk in free agency, the team signed veteran Andy Dalton and drafted Justin Fields.

Despite Fields putting together an impressive training camp, head coach Matt Nagy elected to name the 33-year-old Dalton the organization's Week 1 starter before preseason wrapped up. The veteran drew boos from fans at Soldier Field, who made it readily apparent they would prefer the rookie to win the No. 1 QB job.

It might not be long before they get their wish.

Dalton had a tough time in his first start for Chicago, although it's hard to fault him too much considering it came on Sunday Night Football against a Rams defense that ranked No. 1 in the league last year. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 206 yards and an interception, failing to find the end zone in a 34-14 defeat.

Fields only saw limited action but was much more effective.

Nagy put the Ohio State product in at times to provide a spark to a sluggish offense. Fields played the part perfectly, especially when the Bears were down 20-7 late in the third quarter, scoring on a designed run in the red zone.

The Bears would let the contest get away from them in the fourth quarter, but they have to be happy with Fields' work. The 22-year-old, who also completed a pair of passes for 10 yards, did his job well and should earn more playing time as early as next week.

While Nagy may have been reticent to name Fields the starter going into the 2021 campaign, a soft Week 2 matchup against the Bengals would be an ideal time to make the change.