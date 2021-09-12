Upsets in NFL Week 1 Could Reset Expectations for 2021 Season

1 of 5

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs ran into limited resistance en route to Super Bowls in 2019 and 2020, but a strong season-opening road challenge by the Cleveland Browns at a raucous Arrowhead Stadium indicates K.C. will have to fight harder than ever to get back to that spot this winter.

The Browns led the Chiefs for practically the entire game and looked every bit on their level as the Kansas City defense looked vulnerable. The Chiefs offense remains stacked but wasn't able to execute consistently in the red zone, and now it's clear other teams are doing their best to exploit their weak spots.

Prior to Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens joined Cleveland as the most obvious challengers to Kansas City. But while Buffalo suffered a tough home loss to open its season, the Pittsburgh Steelers reminded us in that game that we can't count them out yet either. Buffalo has too much talent not to rebound, and now the defensively stout Steelers look like a factor again.

The New England Patriots also looked like they'd again be in the mix this year after Bill Belichick and Co. went on a wild offseason spending spree, and their Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins might have had a similar effect as Buffalo-Pittsburgh. The Pats won't fall apart simply because they fell by a single point in their rookie quarterback's debut, and now we definitely have to account for a rebuilt Miami team that could be extremely competitive if second-year first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa can take off at quarterback. At the very least, that Brian Flores-led defense looks as though it could become special.

Elsewhere, the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers pulled off mild upsets of their own to start 1-0. Both teams are led by highly promising second-year quarterbacks who are loaded with offensive support, and both defenses have several strong pieces in place.

If Miami, Cincinnati and Los Angeles can rise up, if Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Baltimore are legit, and if Buffalo, New England, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts can bounce back from Sunday losses, the AFC could be a deep gong show in 2021. And that's not ideal for the two-time defending conference champs.