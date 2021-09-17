1 Player Each MLB Team Should Already Be Targeting for 2021-22 Offseason Trades

1 of 6

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: RHP Josh James

With as many as 110 losses in their near future, the Orioles won't feel comfortable subtracting from their ample farm system for the sake of adding stars off the trade market for at least another year. Any trades they make between now and then will surely be of the opportunistic variety.

For example, general manager Mike Elias might try to mine talent from his former employer by targeting Josh James. Elias was the Astros' scouting director when they drafted James in 2014, so he might have insight into how to awaken the hard-throwing righty's dormant major league career.

Boston Red Sox: INF/OF Whit Merrifield

If the Red Sox turn to the trade market this winter, second base ought to be a priority. It hasn't necessarily been a weakness in 2021, yet it has been a revolving door through which 11 different players have passed and combined for a modest 1.7 rWAR.

A call to the Kansas City Royals about Whit Merrifield, who was said to be more available than in past years as of the trade deadline, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, could be in order. He's a good hitter with plenty of speed, and his defensive versatility would make him something like a second Enrique Hernandez for Boston.

New York Yankees: 3B Matt Chapman

With Gleyber Torres at second base and third baseman Gio Urshela enduring a lost season, the Yankees could remake the left side of their infield this winter. Free agency will offer options at shortstop, while the trade market could offer perhaps the perfect upgrade at the hot corner.

That's right, we're talking Matt Chapman. He might just be the best defensive player in baseball, and he's recently been reclaiming lost offensive value with a .991 OPS since Aug. 14. If the Oakland Athletics are wary about going through arbitration with him two more times, the Yankees should be first in line for him.

Tampa Bay Rays: INF/OF Nick Senzel

Though Kevin Kiermaier is still an excellent center fielder, he's starting to look more and more superfluous in the Rays' crowded outfield mix. His $12.2 million salary for 2022 could therefore be a cost they'll want to offload this winter.

If so, the Cincinnati Reds might see Kiermaier as just the guy they need to solve their defensive deficiency in center field. Though they'd also have to get other players in the deal, it would be just like the Rays to take on former top prospect Nick Senzel and turn him into the star the Reds hoped he would become.

Toronto Blue Jays: LHP Josh Hader

With Marcus Semien, Robbie Ray and other key players ticketed for free agency, the Blue Jays will have their work cut out for them when filling holes this winter. They'll also need to make upgrades elsewhere, specifically in a bullpen that could use a proper closer.

The pie in the sky is Josh Hader. Though the Milwaukee Brewers lefty has been an All-Star in three of the last four seasons, he's also already expensive ($6.7 million) with two more trips through arbitration still to go. The Blue Jays have the money to afford him and the young talent to pry him loose from Milwaukee.