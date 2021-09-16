Report: WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick Won't Get Hip Injury Surgery; Out About 8 Weeks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will reportedly attempt to rehab the hip subluxation he suffered last week against the Los Angeles Chargers without undergoing surgery.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the expectation is that Fitzpatrick will miss about eight weeks, putting him on track to return in November:

The veteran signed with Washington prior to the 2021 campaign after stops with the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins.

While the journeyman has rotated between starter and backup roles for much of his career, he came to the WFT as the starter for 2021.

He appeared in nine games in 2020 for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also threw for 3,529 yards and 20 touchdowns during the 2019 campaign.

Before exiting last week's game, Fitzpatrick completed three of his six attempts for 13 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while also rushing once for two yards.

The current plan is for Taylor Heinicke to start in Fitzpatrick's place until he is able to return. Heinicke played in spot duty at the end of last season and impressed during a playoff loss to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In relief of Fitz last week, Heinicke went 11-of-15 for 122 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Heinicke will get the starting nod Thursday night when Washington faces the NFC East rival New York Giants at home.