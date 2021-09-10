NBA Teams Most Likely to Blow It Up at the 2022 Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

If the Chicago Bulls can't make their roster work, it won't be for a lack of trying.

Dating back to last season's deadline, they added a pair of past All-Stars (Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan) and perhaps a future one (Lonzo Ball). All of this was seemingly done to appease their current All-Star, Zach LaVine, and convince him to put pen to paper on a new contract before his existing one expires next summer.

On paper, the Bulls should be better than last season, but that's not saying much. That was their fourth consecutive losing campaign, and they fell two games shy of a play-in tournament invite. While securing one this season would be progress, that's not good enough given their level of investment in this core.

Speaking of which, Chicago's ceiling could be fundamentally capped by the defensive issues created by putting LaVine, Vucevic and DeRozan on the same roster. Those three could work offensive magic together, but this projects more as a good attack than a great one. That's not enough to support what could be a bottom-third defense, if not worse.

If LaVine doesn't sign an extension this offseason, the front office could feel awfully antsy come February if the Bulls can't gain traction in what could be the most competitive Eastern Conference playoff race in years. And if they get the sense LaVine might leave, they surely won't be keen on paying the 30-year-old Vucevic $46 million for the next two seasons or $81.9 million over the next three to the 32-year-old DeRozan.

There's a perfect world in which Chicago looks wise for the roster reshuffling while competing for a top-six seed in the East. But there are more scenarios in which the best path forward for the franchise involves fire-selling the vets and retooling around Ball and Patrick Williams for the long term.