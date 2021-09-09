Bleacher Report's Expert Week 1 NFL Picks

0 of 16

It's been a long, painful, 214-day offseason, but the time has come to launch the most extensive season in NFL history.

They're giving us an extra 16 games to work with in 2021, which also translates to an extra 16 games on which to responsibly wager. And that's something that residents of nearly half of the states in this country can now do legally in one form or another, according to the Action Network.

As per usual, Bleacher Report's NFL team—this year comprised of national analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski as well as national editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell—will do its best to guide you on your betting journey.

Predicting who'll cover every single spread is no easy task, but we'll make a run at it while ideally sharing some helpful info along the way.

Here are the first 16 of 285.

Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. ET. Check DraftKings for the latest odds info. Information on public betting trends courtesy of the Action Network.