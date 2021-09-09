College Football Odds Week 2: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Matchups

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The eyes of the college football world will be on Ames, Iowa, this weekend. In one of the biggest early matchups of the 2021 college football season, bitter rivals No. 10 Iowa and No. 9 Iowa State will face off with not only bragging rights on the line, but also a potential inside track toward the College Football Playoff.

Separated by just 130 miles, these two teams have faced off nearly every year since 1976, and the teams' first matchup was in 1894. There's no shortage of bad blood between them, and after missing last year's matchup because of the COVID-19 pandemic, expect a little extra juice when this one kicks off.

For both teams, Saturday presents a chance to nail down a signature win for the CFP committee, and particularly for the Cyclones, a chance to prove themselves legit contenders to the Big 12 crown.

The Hawkeye State showdown is one of just two matchups featuring a pair of Top 25 teams, though 23 of this week's Top 25 will be in action. We wouldn't recommend putting the mortgage down on either Iowa or Iowa State, but there are some sneaky good games out there.