US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Scores, Highlights from Early Wednesday Results

Alexander Zverev and Emma Raducanu took the drama out of their respective matches early on Wednesday afternoon as they advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 U.S. Open.

Raducanu opened Wednesday's quarterfinal schedule with a straight-set win over Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

The British teenager became the first qualifier to reach the semifinal of either the men's or women's singles bracket in tournament history. Raducanu had to work through the qualifying tournament in the week prior to the event just to make it into the main draw.

Zverev continued to remain on cruise control in the men's singles bracket. He took quick care of unseeded South African Lloyd Harris in the second match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Zverev is in some of the best form of his life and he needed an easy quarterfinal match to rest up for a potential semifinal showdown with Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini face off in one of two Wednesday night matches on Ashe. Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari will be first up at 7 p.m. ET.

Wednesday U.S. Open Results

No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Lloyd Harris, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4

Zverev overpowered Harris over two hours and five minutes to secure his return into the U.S. Open semifinals.

The fourth-seeded German experienced the most difficulty in the first set, as he needed a tiebreak to earn the edge over his South African foe.

Zverev went on to win four of the first five games in the second set to put his stamp on the quarterfinal clash.

Harris did not go down easily in the third set, as he battled through a handful of points on Zverev's serve. The German player responded with a barrage of aces.

Zverev finished the match with a 20-13 edge in aces and a 42-34 advantage in winners. He also won six more percent of his first-serve points than Harris.

Zverev now has four straight-set victories in his five matches in New York. The lack of stressful matches should aid the No. 4 seed in fitness when it comes to the final two rounds.

The winner of the Djokovic-Berrettini match will play Zverev on Friday. Djokovic is the likely winner since he owns a 3-0 career record over the Italian.

Zverev should go into that potential semifinal clash with some confidence. He defeated Djokovic in a semifinal match at the Olympics and he has won 16 straight matches.

Zverev is 3-6 in his career against Djokovic, but none of those victories have come at Grand Slam events. Djokovic beat him at the Australian Open and French Open in their previous major showdowns.

Emma Raducanu def. No. 11 Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 6-4

Raducanu continued her unbelievable run at the U.S. Open with her first victory over a seeded player at the event on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old got off to a rough start, as Bencic won the opening two games of the first set.

Raducanu was not fazed by the early service break and she rallied back to capture six of the next seven games.

In the second set, Raducanu picked up a service break at 2-2 to create the advantage required to close out the match in straight sets.

Raducanu's journey to the semifinal is one of the most remarkable stories in recent Grand Slam history. She had to win three matches in qualifying just to get into the main draw.

The British player displayed some signs of potential at Wimbledon, when she made it into the fourth round, but no one expected a semifinal run two months later.

With her win, Raducanu became the second teenager to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals. Nineteen-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez secured her spot on Tuesday.

Fernandez and Raducanu are the first pair of teenagers to advance to the U.S. Open semifinals since 2009, per WTA Insider.

Raducanu will face the winner of the Pliskova-Sakkari match, while Fernandez takes on No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday.