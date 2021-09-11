The Most Heated WR-CB Matchups of the 2021 NFL Season

0 of 5

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The best battles between wide receivers and cornerbacks come with the exchange of spirited words and, sometimes, on-field antics.

Think about the moment after the 2013 NFC Championship Game when cornerback Richard Sherman called wideout Michael Crabtree a "sorry receiver" during a postgame interview with Erin Andrews of Fox Sports.

We can also point to a heated rivalry between wideout Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman, which included an on-field scuffle and ejections.

Wide receivers and cornerbacks have intense battles because they oftentimes line up across from each other and trash-talk one another in between snaps—and because of their positions they usually have the longest walks back to their huddles. The best cover men stand on an island and attempt to shut down the opposing team's best perimeter playmaker in fierce one-on-one matchups.

With the 2021 season officially underway, let's take a look at five must-see receiver-cornerback clashes between players in their prime years. This isn't a list of simply the best battles between Pro Bowlers and All-Pros. We've highlighted matchups that have a storyline between the two players that goes back to the previous season for an emphasis on active feuds.