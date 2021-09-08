Free-Agent Contracts Browns Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rosters top-to-bottom as they head into their Week 1 matchup against the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

That doesn't mean that general manager Andrew Berry's job is done, though.

The team may have spent camp paring down the active roster to 53, but the quest to build a championship team continues. Case in point, the Browns recently brought in edge-rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo to join the practice squad.

The 27-year-old started 15 games for the Vikings last season and has 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons. It's the kind of sneaky pickup that could pay dividends over the course of an 18-week season.

So while the roster is in a great place, there are always some free agents worth keeping an eye on. Here are three who could be fits in Cleveland.