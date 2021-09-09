B/R Experts Rank the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into the 2021 Season

1 of 18

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

50. WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans is one of the best downfield and red-zone targets in the NFL. His 6'5" frame makes it nearly impossible for smaller defensive backs to handle him when working outside the numbers. But his yardage production decreased in each of the last two seasons. A second season working alongside Tom Brady will likely put a stop to that trend.

49. RB Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

If one were to guess the top-graded runners over the last four seasons, the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry and Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb are obvious answers. Aaron Jones ranks third, according to Pro Football Focus. Jones is a big reason the Packers offense is so potent. Sure, Aaron Rodgers plays a significant role. At the same time, the running back is counted among the league's top ball-carriers and doubles as an excellent receiving threat out of the backfield.

48. CB Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Marlon Humphrey doesn't get enough credit for how good he is in coverage. The 25-year-old's length and physicality make him one of the league's top defenders. Humphrey provides versatility, too. He's equally effective working outside the numbers or over the slot as the only corner with a coverage grade of 80 or above in each role since 2017, per PFF.

47. TE Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders hit the jackpot when they plucked Darren Waller off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad during the 2018 campaign. In two full seasons with his current squad, Waller caught 197 passes for 2,341 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jon Gruden and his offensive staff surely want more production from their young wide receivers. But Waller is already the team's No. 1 target.

46. OG Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys offensive line isn't what it once was but can still be pretty damn good if the starting five remains healthy. That wasn't the case last season when Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La'el Collins all missed time. They'll be back this fall. Martin didn't make an All-Pro team last season for the first time in his career. Though he'll miss Week 1 after testing positive for COVID-19, Martin should again show he's one of the game's most sound and consistent blockers once he gets on the field.