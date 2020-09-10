B/R Experts Rank the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into 2020

1 of 18

Matt York/Associated Press

50. QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Aaron Rodgers was once viewed as arguably the greatest natural passer in the game's history. If he's not anymore, he's still close to the player he once was after yet another season with an outstanding touchdown-to-interception ratio (51-to-6 over the last two seasons) as the Green Bay Packers made it to the NFC Championship Game. If only the Packers added more weapons to maximize the 36-year-old's final years instead of investing a first-round pick in an eventual replacement

49. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara wasn't the same player in 2019 compared to his first two seasons in the league. Still, the offensive weapon managed 1,330 yards from scrimmage despite knee and ankle injuries. Now healthy, the three-time Pro Bowl selection should be far more effective and explosive when working in space to make the Saints offense all the more potent.

48. WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Imagine reaching the point of a career at which recording 67 receptions for 1,157 yards while making the Pro Bowl is considered a down season. Well, here we are with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans. He finished the year on injured reserve with a tweaked hamstring for a non-playoff squad on which teammate Chris Godwin (more on him later) overshadowed him. The 27-year-old target is still excellent. Let's see how he performs with Tom Brady now serving as the Bucs triggerman.

47. CB Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams



Jalen Ramsey experienced a trying campaign in 2019 due to his ongoing fight with the Jacksonville Jaguars front office before he was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of first-round draft picks. As such, his overall play wasn't quite at the level to which everyone has grown accustomed. Even so, he's still the fourth-highest-graded cornerback since the start of the '17 season, per Pro Football Focus. The Rams understand Ramsey's value and made him the highest-paid cornerback in the game with a new five-year, $105 million contract.

46. Edge Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's the easiest way to make a name for yourself and create buzz after multiple years of nondescript performances? Lead the NFL in a particular statistical category, of course. Shaquil Barrett blossomed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a leading-leading 19.5 sacks during the '19 campaign. His 3.8 percent sack rate and 68 total pressures ranked first and third, respectively, per NFL Next Gen Stats.