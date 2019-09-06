B/R Experts Rank the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into 2019

B/R Experts Rank the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into 2019September 6, 2019
How does one go about ranking the NFL's best players?
After all, a quarterback has vastly different responsibilities than a defensive tackle. Impact varies.
Bleacher Report's six NFL writers—Gary Davenport (analyst), Mike Freeman (columnist), Brad Gagnon (analyst), Matt Miller (NFL draft lead writer), Brent Sobleski (analyst) and Mike Tanier (NFL national lead writer)—each ranked their top 50 players going into the 2019 campaign. The corresponding numbers for each player were tallied. The lower the score, the higher an individual's ranking.
A total of 82 players received at least one vote. The staff recognized eight different quarterbacks, including five of the league's top 10 players. Only one offensive lineman (barely) cracked the top 25.
In an offense-driven league, 21 defenders made the cut. Five running backs received recognition despite the devaluation of that position, although wide receivers led the way with nine nominations.
The following players are the best of the best as NFL enters its 100th season.
Nos. 50-46
50. CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
Patrick Peterson might not be perceived as one of the NFL's best defenders because of the Arizona Cardinals' organizational ineptitude, but he should be. The 29-year-old cornerback has earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of his eight seasons, although that streak may be in jeopardy since he's serving a six-game suspension to open the 2019 campaign. Still, he ranked second overall in yards per coverage snap last season, per Pro Football Focus.
49. WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Size matters. Mike Evans' 6'5", 231-pound frame and pterodactyl-like wingspan make him nearly uncoverable down the field. The two-time Pro Bowler's average of 17.7 yards per catch led all receivers with 50 or more receptions last season. He finished second with 26 receptions of 20 or more yards. Head coach Bruce Arians' vertical passing scheme should make Evans even more dangerous.
48. DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers should have a different Joey Bosa this fall. Last season, a foot injury limited him to only 5.5 sacks in seven games. But at full tilt, the 2016 No. 3 overall pick is one of the league's most explosive and technically sound edge-rushers, as evidenced by his 23 sacks across his first two seasons. Expect him to return to his pre-2018 form so long as he can stay healthy.
47. QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
Carson Wentz is an MVP candidate if he can stay on the field. The 26-year-old signal-caller missed eight games and all of the Philadelphia Eagles' playoff appearances over the last two seasons. But before he tore his ACL late in the 2017 campaign, he was playing at an MVP-caliber level. In his last 24 games, Wentz sports a 54-to-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
46. QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers
Like his 2004 draft classmates, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers is still starting. Unlike those classmates, Rivers still has something to prove. Last season, he tied a career high with a 105.5 passer rating while throwing 32 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. The 37-year-old remains as effective as he's ever been, and he now has a healthy Hunter Henry back in the fold.
Nos. 45-41
45. S Jamal Adams, New York Jets
Jamal Adams is listed as a safety, but he's a defensive weapon whom the Jets use all over the field. The second-year defender ranked first amongst safeties last season with 44 defensive stops and 22 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. The 23-year-old has already established himself as a tone-setter for the Jets defense.
44. LB Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts
A defensive rookie can't have a better season than Darius Leonard did. The Indianapolis Colts weakside linebacker led the NFL with 163 total tackles—the most by a first-year player since Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly had 164 in 2012—on his way to Defensive Rookie of the Year and first-team All-Pro honors. Leonard should be even better in his second season as his understanding of the NFL grows.
43. S Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans
Although Deion Sanders didn't know who he was last year, Kevin Byard is one of the NFL's premier safeties. The 2016 third-round pick snagged 12 interceptions and defended 24 passes over the last two seasons. As good as Byard is playing over the top, he can step into the box as an effective run defender and blitzer, too.
42. S Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens
Earl Thomas remains the standard by which all NFL free safeties are judged, even after last year's disappointing campaign. The disappointment had nothing to do with Thomas' play, though. The six-time Pro Bowler graded as the league's second-best safety, per PFF. However, Thomas suffered a season-ending broken leg in Week 4, and his relationship with the Seattle Seahawks crumbled. Thomas is now free to roam sideline-to-sideline in an already fantastic Baltimore Ravens secondary.
41. QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may be the reigning MVP after a spectacular 2018 campaign, but Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger led the NFL last season with 5,129 passing yards. In fact, Big Ben set career-highs in pass attempts (675), passing yardage and passing touchdowns (34). More of the onus will fall on the two-time Super Bowl champion this fall with Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell no longer on the roster.
Nos. 40-36
40. DE Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks received the recognition he deserved by making his first Pro Bowl in 2018. The 352-pounder is arguably the league's most powerful and physically overwhelming interior force. Hicks isn't just a space-eater, though. He created 51 total pressures last season, per Pro Football Focus.
39. OT Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
If one were to build the perfect left tackle, the result would look a lot like Tyron Smith. The Dallas Cowboys' blindside protector is long, athletic, light on his feet and powerful at the point of attack with vice grips for hands. Injuries have taken a toll on him in recent years, but the six-time Pro Bowler appears healthy after returning from a back injury.
38. WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers must trust his receivers. Otherwise, he won't throw to them. The fact that Davante Adams finished second overall last season with 169 targets is a testament to his skill set as a complete route-runner and reliable option. Since a No. 2 receiver has yet to establish himself in Green Bay, Adams can once again expect a heavy workload this fall.
37. S Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears
There's a difference between a standout defender and a true playmaker. The latter is rare because they create beyond expectations. Eddie Jackson is the NFL's best defensive playmaker. When he makes a play on the ball, he looks to score and change the entire complexion of a game. In two seasons, Jackson has already scored five defensive touchdowns.
36. TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
A record-setting 2018 season places Philadelphia Eagles tight Zach Ertz in the conversation as the best at his position. Ertz shattered the NFL record by a tight end (and finished second overall) with 116 receptions. The 28-year-old is a consistent mismatch in the passing game, although he's more of an oversized slot receiver than a true in-line tight end.
Nos. 35-31
35. TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Two tight end records fell in 2018. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz broke the single-season receptions record, while San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle eclipsed the previous yardage marker with 1,377 receiving yards. Tight ends typically aren't considered vertical threats, but Kittle's ability to stretch the seam and create after the catch gave him a position-leading 20 catches of 20 or more yards.
34. DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
Calais Campbell gets better with age. He generated more sacks during the 2017 campaign (14.5) than he did this past season (10.5), but he set a career high with 72 total tackles in 2018. Furthermore, Campbell tied for the league lead with 22 tackles for loss, per Pro Football Focus. The 6'8", 300-pound veteran is an exceptional base end on early downs and a difficult mismatch along the interior in sub-packages.
33. WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
Adam Thielen's career arc is nothing short of extraordinary. After not getting invited to the draft combine, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He has improved every season since. Last season, Thielen set career highs with 113 receptions for 1,373 yards and nine touchdowns. The two-time Pro Bowler is a technician who creates separation with his fantastic route running.
32. OG Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin endured a trying eight months after injuring his knee in Week 14 last season. Although back issues plagued him during training camp, Martin is expected back for the season-opener against the New York Giants. When healthy, the three-time first-team All-Pro is arguably the league's most complete blocker. Martin is physical in the run game and difficult to beat in pass protection.
31. OG Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Few rookie offensive linemen make the type of splash Quenton Nelson did in his first season. Last year's sixth overall pick earned a Pro Bowl nod and first-team All-Pro honors. He completely changed a struggling Indianapolis Colts front and helped mold the unit into one of the league's best. Nelson comically destroys defenders at the point of attack, while his pass-blocking improved throughout the year.
Nos. 30-26
30. DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
Fletcher Cox is a lot like the X-Men villain Juggernaut: Once he starts moving, he can't be stopped. Anything or anyone in his path must either move out of the way or be destroyed. Cox's size (6'4", 310 pounds), explosive first-step quickness and uncanny strength make him one of the league's most difficult blocking assignments. He can forklift an offensive lineman and throw him to the ground or just blow right past him. That's why he's gone to four straight Pro Bowls.
29. WR Antonio Brown, Oakland Raiders
Forget about the helmet grievances and frostbitten feet. Antonio Brown is still a damn good football player despite his eccentricities. The Oakland Raiders may not have known exactly what they got themselves into when they traded for him, especially with general manager Mike Mayock suspending Brown to start the season, but they understand what he brings to an offense. The 31-year-old posted six straight 100-plus-catch, 1,200-plus-yard campaigns.
28. RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers
Christian McCaffrey is everything a modern running back should be. The Carolina Panthers' top offensive weapon is a true hybrid with the ability to carry the running game or serve as the unit's leading receiver. McCaffrey set an NFL record for running backs last season with 107 receptions. He also finished sixth overall with 1,098 rushing yards and tied for first among backs with 200 or more carries by averaging 5.01 yards per carry.
27. DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Imagine how good a defensive end must be to post 13.5 sacks despite being overworked, receiving little help and having a coaching staff limiting him to two pass-rushing moves. Well, that's exactly what happened to Myles Garrett last season. But he's about to be unleashed in Steve Wilks' new defensive scheme. He'll also receive plenty of help from his new bookend, Olivier Vernon, whom the Cleveland Browns acquired via trade.
26. RB Todd Gurley II, Los Angeles Rams
It's fair to be concerned about Todd Gurley's long-term status. The Los Angeles Rams running back looked great through 13 weeks of play before his knee started to give him trouble. Gurley is a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and two-time rushing touchdown leader, yet his status as an elite performer remains in question moving forward because of his arthritic knee.
Nos. 25-21
25. OT David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
An offensive tackle's pass-blocking ability determines his value. Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari is the game's best pass-blocker. Thus, he's he the highest-rated offensive lineman in this year's top 50. According to Pro Football Focus's Steve Palazzolo, Bakhtiari graded as the game's best pass-blocker for the past three seasons by a wide margin. Aaron Rodgers can drop back anytime and know his blindside is protected with Bakhtiari on the field.
24. DE Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones blossomed into an elite pass-rusher this past season. The 6'6", 310-pound pound lineman improved from 8.5 sacks through his first two seasons to 15.5 in 2018. Jones set an NFL record with a sack in 11 straight games. His quickness belies a man of his size and causes headaches for offensive linemen trying to block the second-team All-Pro off the snap.
23. RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara is listed as a running back, but he's every bit as much of a wide receiver. Since entering the league two years ago, the two-time Pro Bowler has amassed 3,146 total yards and 31 total touchdowns. Kamara's seamless transition between both positions makes him a fantastic mismatch, especially in the passing game, where he runs routes like an actual wide receiver.
22. LB Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Luke Kuechly's instincts remain the league's best as he continues to rack up 100-plus-tackle campaigns. The Carolina Panthers middle linebacker has made at least 102 tackles in each of his seven seasons. Relatedly, Kuechly has been named to six straight Pro Bowls and has earned first-team All-Pro status five times. Offenses can't fool the 28-year-old linebacker; he'll sniff out the play.
21. CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey talks a good game, but he plays a better one. Ramsey is the league's master of smack talk because he can back it up. At 6'1" with 33⅜" arms and 4.41-second 40-yard-dash speed, the two-time Pro Bowler has the size to jam receivers, the length to win jump balls and enough quickness to turn and run with any target. A reemergence of the Jaguars defense will place Ramsey back where he belongs: in the spotlight.
Nos. 20-16
20. WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Tyreek Hill is the NFL's fastest man and most dangerous offensive weapon. Defenses must account for the Kansas City Chiefs speedster or get torched for a touchdown. In fact, Hill broke Pro Football Focus' record with 754 deep receiving yards last season. The three-time Pro Bowler's 27 receptions of 20 or more yards led the league in 2018.
19. DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
There's nothing flashy about Cameron Jordan; he's just effective in all phases. Since 2016, the New Orleans Saints defensive end is fourth overall with 52 tackles for loss, per Main Team Sports. He registered 10 or more sacks in four of the last six seasons, including 25 in the last two. The four-time Pro Bowler lines up at end, slides inside to rush the passer, plays from a two-point stance at times and even drops into space on occasion.
18. WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns
Odell Beckham Jr.'s unceremonious departure from the New York Giants landed the prolific pass-catcher in the perfect situation. Beckham will remain the focus of his team's offense in Cleveland, but he now has Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Rashard Higgins to open up the field. Furthermore, the receiver upgraded with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback. According to The Action Network, Mayfield led the NFL with 34 deep completions over the final eight games of the 2018 campaign.
17. CB Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots
Anyone who believes shutdown corners no longer exist didn't watch New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore last season. The 28-year-old earned his second Pro Bowl nod after mirroring opponents' top wide receivers. Gilmore can play inside and over the slot. He stays in phase in man coverage with great spatial awareness for zone coverage. All of this is why he's Bleacher Report's top cornerback heading into the 2019 campaign.
16. TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Rob Gronkowski's retirement created a void for another to fill as the NFL's best tight end. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the logical choice. Kelce has gone to four straight Pro Bowls and could become the first tight end in NFL history to post four straight 1,000-yard campaigns if he does so in 2019. The 29-year-old won't make anyone forget about Gronkowski's superb blocking skills, but Kelce remains an imposing mismatch in the passing game.
Nos. 15-11
15. DE J.J. Watt, Houston Texans
J.J. Watt might not be quite what he once was as a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but he's closer to that level now than he was during two injury-filled campaigns in 2016 and '17. The Houston Texans defensive end rebounded last season with 16 sacks and tied for the league lead with seven forced fumbles. He also finished tied for third with 24 tackles for loss. A healthy Watt remains a defensive difference-maker.
14. RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Saquon Barkley is the New York Giants offense. Once the organization traded Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in March, the spotlight fell on Barkley, and rightly so. Barkley immediately entered elite running back status as a rookie. The 2018 No. 2 overall pick led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage. He also led the Giants and set a rookie record for running backs with 91 receptions. Barkley's importance to the team grew exponentially after the Giants' befuddling offseason.
13. LB Von Miller, Denver Broncos
The most consistent edge-rusher in professional football plays for the Denver Broncos. In eight seasons, Von Miller averaged 12 sacks per year. The seven-time Pro Bowler registered at least 10 sacks in all but one season. Since 2006, Miller ranks first overall with a 20.1 pressure percentage, according to Pro Football Focus' Connor Price. His fluidity, flexibility and speed off the edge are the best in the business. Young pass-rushers go to Miller to hone their craft.
12. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
The NFL's best running back finally moved past his differences with the Dallas Cowboys and won't miss any regular-season games after he agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The argument over running back value aside, Elliott's production can't be dismissed. In his first three seasons, the 2016 fourth overall pick leads the league with 868 carries and 4,048 rushing yards. His average of 101.2 rushing yards per game ranks second all-time behind the great Jim Brown.
11. WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
During his first three NFL seasons, Michael Thomas made a case that he's the NFL's best wide receiver. Last year, he led the league with 125 receptions. The number of catches wasn't the most impressive aspect of his 2018 performance. He posted the highest catch rate (85 percent) of any wide receiver in NFL history with 75 or more targets, according to NFL Stats. The New Orleans Saints' top receiving threat will continue to shatter catch records with an average of 107 receptions per season.
10. LB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks sent shock waves through the NFL when they acquired defensive end Jadeveon Clowney last weekend. The organization picked up a franchise-caliber talent at a premium position, and he should help push the Seahawks to greater heights.
Once again, Bobby Wagner takes a step back attention-wise, like he's done for most of his career.
Wagner is a truly special linebacker, yet he's never been thrust fully into the spotlight. At first, the Seahawks featured three of the game's best secondary players. The defensive front took over once Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor no longer wore the team's colors.
Across the league, the Panthers' Luke Kuechly was often viewed as the game's best middle linebacker.
All the while, Wagner provided an elite level of play as a complete defender. Since he entered the league in 2012, the four-time first-team All-Pro averaged 131 tackles per season. Wagner has registered 41 defended passes, 16.5 sacks and 51 tackles for a loss throughout his career. Last season, the seven-year veteran graded best among linebackers in overall, run-defense and coverage marks, per Pro Football Focus. To top it all off, he missed one tackle.
No one should overshadow Wagner, because he's among the league's top-three defenders.
9. QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks' identity has slowly changed. Seattle's Super Bowl teams were led by a historic defense—specifically the vaunted Legion of Boom secondary. As the roster shifted, so did the team's emphasis.
At this point, Russell Wilson defines the Seahawks—which is the way most franchises are constructed, especially if they have a true franchise quarterback.
Wilson's production isn't as prolific in certain passing statistics as that of other signal-callers, yet his importance to the Seahawks scheme is as significant or greater than that of any other quarterback. Seattle finished No. 1 in rushing offense last year. That includes Wilson, who ranked fourth on the team with 376 rushing yards. The 30-year-old has finished in the top 10 among quarterbacks in rushing yardage every year—including five top-three finishes—since he entered the league in 2012.
His mobility extends beyond ground gains. Wilson is the league's best at extending plays to create big opportunities in the passing game. The five-time Pro Bowler finished among the top 10 quarterbacks last season in yards per attempt (8.1), passing touchdowns (35) and quarterback rating (110.9)
"Russ is better than he's ever been," head coach Pete Carroll said, per NBC Sports Northwest's Joe Fann. " ... He's ready to play his best football."
8. WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones has everything a team wants in a modern receiver.
At 6'3" and 220 pounds, Jones is built like a traditional X-receiver. He's larger and more physical than most defensive backs. For plenty of bigger wideouts, that's enough to be productive.
Jones is a large target, a burner and a nifty route-runner. His combination of size, 4.39-second 40-yard-dash speed and leaping ability makes him nearly impossible to cover. For the third time in the last four seasons, Jones led the NFL in yards per game. He ranked first overall last year with 1,677 receiving yards. Of course, his 3.53 yards per route run on the outside (among receivers with 150-plus routes) ranked first as well, per Pro Football Focus' Mark Chichester.
But a little bugaboo existed during the past two campaigns.
Previous offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian didn't know how to properly use Jones in key moments, particularly near the end zone. As such, Jones managed 11 receiving touchdowns during that span. Five different receivers had as many scores last season.
Things are expected to change this fall with Dirk Koetter's return as offensive coordinator.
"I love it," Jones said of Koetter's latest stint with the team, per Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site. "He was here when I first started my career here. He knows how to get me the ball and just making the offense explosive."
Only one other wide receiver earned a higher designation among this year's Top 50 players.
7. QB Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints
Star quarterbacks now seem to age at a glacial pace. The New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees joined Tom Brady in the 40-year-old club this year.
"I'd say the difference for me now, from even five years ago, is I'm just so intentional, so purposeful with everything," Brees told The MMQB's Albert Breer. "I'm not going to go out and do something just to do it. I'm asking myself: 'How is this making me a better quarterback?'"
Today's game caters to Brees' strengths, too, and he's capitalized. The NFL's propensity for protecting quarterbacks helps an undersized signal-caller such as him. Plus, the lack of physicality allowed in the secondary allows the 6'0" Brees, with his uncanny accuracy, to pick apart defenses because of the amount of separation receivers create.
Brees set an NFL record by completing 72.0 percent of his passes during the 2017 campaign. He shattered the mark last season with a 74.4 completion percentage.
The 12-time Pro Bowler's attention to detail creates an unprecedented level of precision, and Brees thinks he's still improving, per Breer:
"I'm smarter than I ever have been. I just know so much more. I think I have the ability to be as good as I ever have been. And I don't think you can measure that with statistics. Last year, I didn't throw for as many yards—I've thrown for more yards than I did last year probably 12 other times. And yet, I feel like last year was one of my better years overall. My decision-making and execution and just overall productivity, I feel like it was one of my better years, and that I can do it again."
6. QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Tom Brady is the Ric Flair of professional football. He's still the man after all these years. And a two-decadelong career doesn't appear to be slowing down.
Brady told reporters what keeps him going even after six Super Bowl championships, three MVP trophies and 14 Pro Bowl nominations:
"I love being available to the team. I think that's been something that I feel like is very important for my job. I can't help the team if I'm not out there. I work pretty hard to make sure that I am. A lot of that prep comes in advance; that's been well-documented over the years. I think one thing I've gained over many years is appreciation for doing things I love to do. And how fortunate I am to have found a profession—I love the little nuances to the position, nuances to the sport, to the scheme. The chess match between the offenses and defenses."
The idea that a 42-year-old quarterback still ranks among the top 10 NFL players is astonishing. Yet, Brady's skills aren't diminished. The New England Patriots quarterback finished in the top 10 last season in both passing yardage (4,355) and passing touchdowns (29). Since he turned 40, the elder statesman has completed 66 percent of his passes for 8,932 passing yards and a 61-to-19 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Even if his velocity isn't quite where it used to be, Brady consistently beats defenses with his pre- and post-snap reads. His understanding of the game allows him to overcome any physical shortcomings.
Brady's longevity and deserved recognition as an elite performer at an advanced age prove he has no career equal.
5. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins is the NFL's best wide receiver in a pass-first league.
Antonio Brown took a step back last season before the Steelers traded him to the Raiders. Julio Jones remains the standard-bearer at the position based on his physical gifts, but he's less effective in the red zone than others. Michael Thomas is well on his way to stardom, but his yards-per-catch average decreased in each of his three seasons.
All three are outstanding and can make arguments they're the league's best, but continued excellence can't be trumped.
Hopkins is the only receiver since 2017 to rank in the top two overall in targets, receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, first-down receptions and 25-plus-yard receptions, according to the Texans' official site. The three-time Pro Bowl selection also rewrote an NFL record with 528 receptions in his first six seasons.
To cement his claim as the league's top wide receiver, Hopkins became the first in NFL history with 110 or more receptions in a season to not drop a pass, per NBC Sports' Peter King. Hopkins' penchant for snagging ridiculous catches makes last year's accomplishment even more astonishing.
The two-time first-team All-Pro owns the sideline. According to The Ringer's Robert Mays, the Texans' No. 1 wide receiver caught 62.2 percent of his passes between 10 and 20 yards downfield and outside the numbers.
Production and reliability turned Hopkins into the No. 1 wide receiver overall in a league chock full of talented targets.
4. QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is often regarded as the most talented quarterback to ever play the position. Rodgers' natural, easy arm talent, outstanding efficiency, effortless pocket mobility, understanding of the position and intelligence to digest and instantly recall information sets the bar for every other quarterback.
Rodgers didn't have his best season in 2019, though. The 14-year veteran injured his leg in the season-opener against the Chicago Bears, which limited his effectiveness throughout the campaign. Rodgers still threw 25 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
But the two-time NFL MVP realizes he has something to prove after Green Bay missed the playoffs for the second straight season.
"I feel like I have unfinished business," Rodgers said in an interview with former teammate John Kuhn, per the Packers' official site.
How Rodgers will perform throughout the campaign is a mystery, because he has a new head coach and offensive play-caller in Matt LaFleur. After 13 years, the Mike McCarthy era mercifully ended.
McCarthy and Rodgers were no longer on the same page. Everyone suffered as a result. Now, a fresh start lies ahead of the seven-time Pro Bowl signal-caller, and he knows more can be accomplished.
"I want to win another championship. That's the No. 1 focus," Rodgers said. "... I have a whole new staff to show what I'm all about."
3. LB Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack is the living embodiment of destruction. The power he generates in explosive bursts makes him nearly impossible to handle as an edge-setter and pass-rusher.
The Oakland Raiders decided they didn't want to pay Mack last year and sent him to the Bears. Chicago head coach Matt Nagy recalled his first impression of the dominant defender.
"Holy hell," Nagy told reporters. "... I couldn't believe it. I mean, this guy was like, I know he's working out, but we didn't know … he just showed up and then he had a pick-six and he laid on the ground and got tackled by everybody. It was surreal."
The Bears staff has a much better idea of exactly who Mack is now. His first season in Chicago produced 12.5 sacks, 18 quarterbacks hits and 10 tackles for loss even though an ankle injury caused him to miss two games. His 243 quarterback pressures since the start of the 2016 regular season lead the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.
The three-time first-team All-Pro is also the best at setting the edge against the run. An edge defender's first responsibility is to keep contain (not allowing a running back to bounce a run outside the tackle box). Offensive tackles and tight ends can't handle Mack one-on-one or get any push at the point of attack.
On a defense loaded with talent, Mack spearheads the unit.
2. QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes provided the greatest coming-out season in NFL history last year. After sitting behind Alex Smith for most of his rookie campaign in 2017, Mahomes took over the Chiefs offense and demolished opposing defenses.
He threw for 50 touchdowns—the third quarterback to ever do so—and 5,097 passing yards. He led the league in touchdown percentage (8.6), adjusted yards gained per pass attempt (9.6), QBR (82) and touchdown passes on the run (14) on his way to being named the league's Most Valuable Player.
Mahomes brought a certain flair with no-look passes, odd arm angles, cross-body throws, majestic bombs and creativity at the position unlike any other.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described what makes Mahomes great to BJ Kissel of the team's official site: "He's a competitive guy by nature. He wants to be great. He wants to be the greatest. He has that drive and he has it every day, which is unique. You saw it when he was a young guy here in these last couple years. I haven't seen anything change during the OTAs, and I don't presume I'll see anything different here."
There's no reason to believe a major regression will occur in Mahomes' second season as a starting NFL quarterback. His top three receivers from last year return, and second-round rookie Mecole Hardman was added to the mix. The offensive line remains mostly intact as well.
Expect Mahomes to post significant numbers once again and work toward possible back-to-back MVP campaigns.
1. DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
The NFL's best player should be its most dominant. Aaron Donald is.
That can go a step further: The Los Angeles Rams lineman is arguably the best defensive tackle of all time. On its surface, that seems hyperbolic. Is it, though?
Much like Lawrence Taylor did in the 1980s for edge-rushers, Donald is changing how the position is played. In a pass-driven league, massive space-eaters/run defenders hold little value. Interior pass pressure has become one of the league's most sought-after attributes because a player who can consistently collapse the pocket makes life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.
The two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year became the first defensive tackle in league history to record 20 sacks last season. He registered 106 quarterback pressures as well, according to Pro Football Focus. The Rams' defensive leader led all interior defenders with a 19.2 pressure percentage.
Basically, Donald holds every edge over offensive linemen. At 6'1", he starts with a natural leverage advantage. He's also a powder keg of explosiveness. At 280 pounds, Donald may be undersized, yet he's stronger than most opponents and is exceptionally light on his feet. He often beats blockers before they're even out of their stance. If opposing linemen get hands on him, Donald is one of the game's best technicians.
The five-time Pro Bowler (in five seasons) also serves as an elite run defender for all of the same reasons. He led all defensive tackles last season with 50 total stops. Donald does all of this through constant double-teams.
Is it even possible to stop him?
"Take a knee every play," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters when asked how he'd scheme against the star tackle.
The idea of sabotaging an offense as the only way to prevent Donald from wrecking an opponent's game plan tells everyone exactly why he's the best the NFL has.