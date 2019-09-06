B/R Experts Rank the Top 50 NFL Players Heading into 2019

18 of 18

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NFL's best player should be its most dominant. Aaron Donald is.

That can go a step further: The Los Angeles Rams lineman is arguably the best defensive tackle of all time. On its surface, that seems hyperbolic. Is it, though?



Much like Lawrence Taylor did in the 1980s for edge-rushers, Donald is changing how the position is played. In a pass-driven league, massive space-eaters/run defenders hold little value. Interior pass pressure has become one of the league's most sought-after attributes because a player who can consistently collapse the pocket makes life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

The two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year became the first defensive tackle in league history to record 20 sacks last season. He registered 106 quarterback pressures as well, according to Pro Football Focus. The Rams' defensive leader led all interior defenders with a 19.2 pressure percentage.

Basically, Donald holds every edge over offensive linemen. At 6'1", he starts with a natural leverage advantage. He's also a powder keg of explosiveness. At 280 pounds, Donald may be undersized, yet he's stronger than most opponents and is exceptionally light on his feet. He often beats blockers before they're even out of their stance. If opposing linemen get hands on him, Donald is one of the game's best technicians.

The five-time Pro Bowler (in five seasons) also serves as an elite run defender for all of the same reasons. He led all defensive tackles last season with 50 total stops. Donald does all of this through constant double-teams.

Is it even possible to stop him?

"Take a knee every play," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters when asked how he'd scheme against the star tackle.

The idea of sabotaging an offense as the only way to prevent Donald from wrecking an opponent's game plan tells everyone exactly why he's the best the NFL has.