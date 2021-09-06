Ranking the Top Bryan Danielson Feuds We Want to See After AEW Debut

0 of 5

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW All Out was a slam dunk for Tony Khan and The Elite. The company’s return to its birthplace, the Now Arena, will go down as one of the most historic nights in the professional wrestling industry. The stacked pay-per-view delivered CM Punk’s return to in-ring competition and a few colossal surprises including the debut of Brian Danielson.

Landing the Second City Saint and providing a home for him after a seven-year hiatus is a monumental acquisition. However, adding someone who is renowned for his technical prowess like Danielson is an impressive feat for several different reasons.

The American Dragon’s reputation speaks for itself. After all, he just headlined WrestleMania for the second time earlier this year. In addition, many fans consider him one of the illustrious indie wrestlers of his generation thanks to his run with Ring of Honor.

As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t be hard to make an argument that he is one of the greatest of all time. The former WWE champion will no doubt add to AEW’s growing standard for high-quality matches.

So, let's just cut to chase and rank the top feuds we would like to see him participate in with All Elite Wrestling.