The Nominees for MLB's Most Underrated Players of the 2021 Season

0 of 10

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Enough about Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. already. It's about time some of the lesser-hyped stars in Major League Baseball got their due credit.

So, we've come to present our nominees for the 10 most underrated players of the 2021 MLB season.

Our only rules in compiling this list were that it couldn't include any 2021 All-Stars or anyone from our recent list of upward-trending stars. The former was sort of an obvious stipulation, while the latter was necessitated by the reality that we already gave those guys the attention they deserve.

Please note that this is not a ranking. This is more of an Oscars-style list that will start with five hitters and conclude with five pitchers.