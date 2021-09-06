Best Bets, Dark Horses and Long Shots for 2021 NFL MVP

0 of 5

Although the 2021 NFL season hasn't begun, it's the ideal time for bettors to consider MVP candidates.

Most sportsbooks offer in-season betting on this prop but continually tweak the odds based on player performances. Once it becomes clear who the true candidates are—and this doesn't take long—far less return on investment is available.

Consider Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP is listed at +1000 to defend the award (bet $100 to win $1,000). If he can carry over his play from last year, his odds represent a massive value. Ahead of 2020, bettors could have taken Rodgers at +2400—netting $24 for each $1 staked. But those who waited until late in the season only found -400 odds, putting up $4 to win $1.

It's clear why jumping in on the race early can be the most profitable, especially if a long shot or dark-horse candidate emerges.

Even the favorites can pay dividends, as Patrick Mahomes (+500) is the only player with lower than +1000 odds, and most of the usual contenders are hovering somewhere between +1000 and +2000.

Here are some players to consider when making your last-minute NFL MVP bets.