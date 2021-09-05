2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 4-Round Simulation with Notable PicksSeptember 5, 2021
2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 4-Round Simulation with Notable Picks
We're now only days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to start the season on Thursday. This means that those still preparing for their fantasy drafts are in crunch mode.
Mock drafts are a great tool for pre-draft prep. Conducting a series of mocks won't necessarily tell you who to draft, but it will provide some information about where players are being valued. This can help you avoid early busts and properly value potential sleepers.
Here, we'll run through a four-round point-per-reception (PPR) mock, conducted using FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator. We'll dive into some of the more notable picks from each round and examine why they stand out in the current fantasy landscape.
Round 1
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
9. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
11. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
There are no surprises at the top of Round 1. The first six players off the board are running backs, which is common even in PPR leagues. Starting running backs tend to have a more consistent weekly floor than receivers because of their workload.
The first three—Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook—are dual-threat backs who provide immense PPR upside. While McCaffrey is coming off an injury-plagued season with only three games played, he is healthy and will be the Carolina Panthers' offensive centerpiece.
"Obviously, you like him getting carries at the ends of games, that means we're able to run the football, and at the end of the game win," offensive coordinator Joe Brady said, via the team's official website.
The beauty of rostering McCaffrey is that even when the Panthers are behind, he'll provide value. McCaffrey topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2019.
Derrick Henry provides less PPR upside (only 19 receptions in 2020), but he's won back-to-back rushing titles and has an incredibly high overall floor.
In general, we're looking at workhorse backs across the board in Round 1, with top-tier pass-catchers Davante Adams and Travis Kelce breaking the seal at their respective positions.
Round 2
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
5. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
6. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
7. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
8. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
9. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
11. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill lasts until the second round here, but he wouldn't look out of place as a Round 1 pick. The speed merchant is coming off an 87-catch, 1,276-yard season that included 15 touchdown receptions.
A lot of quality receivers wind up in Round 2 in this mock. which fits with the Round 1 run on backs. We also see the first quarterback come off the board in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.
While the second round is high for a quarterback, Mahomes deserves to be in a tier of his own. He may not be the top-producing quarterback in 2021—guys like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers will vie for that title—but his floor makes him a can't-miss selection.
Mahomes threw for at least 200 yards and a touchdown in every single start last season. He only threw a single touchdown pass in two of his 15 starts.
We also see the next tight end come off the board. While there's a large group of second-tier tight ends, the trio of Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and George Kittle are worthy of going within the first two rounds.
The only real surprise of Round 2 is the selection of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie runner Najee Harris over proven commodities like Mahomes, Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins. Harris projects as a workhorse back in a good Steelers offense, but he's completely untested at the pro level.
Round 3
1. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
2. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
4. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
5. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
7. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
9. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
10. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
11. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
12. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
We're still seeing WR1-caliber receivers go in the third round, which demonstrates the depth at the position—and why early runs on running backs will occur.
Tennessee Titans wideout A.J. Brown is perhaps an outlier, though. While he did have 11 touchdown receptions in 2020, he only had 70 receptions and 1,075 receiving yards. He'll also now be paired with a target-dominant receiver in Julio Jones.
Allen Robinson II, on the other hand, provides tremendous value in Round 3. He racked up 1,250 yards with some subpar Chicago Bears quarterback play last season. The duo of Andy Dalton and Justin Fields should give Chicago an upgrade under center, while Chicago's passing attack is going to run through Robinson.
Two more quarterbacks come off the board in Round 3, which is where they should. While Mahomes provides the best floor among signal-callers, managers should be happy to wind up with Allen or Kyler Murray as their QB1.
We're firmly into the RB2/Flex territory with running backs here, though. Las Vegas Raiders runner Josh Jacobs, for example, racked up more than 1,300 scrimmage yards in 2020. However, he'll be splitting time with Kenyan Drake this season. He is not a viable RB1 option.
Round 4
1. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
3. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
4. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
6. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
7. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
8. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
10. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
There is some tremendous value to be found here in Round 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, for example, barely topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2020. However, he also caught 13 touchdown receptions.
Guys like Evans, D.J. Moore and Amari Cooper are solid WR2 options that managers should be happy to land this late in the draft.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson has potential RB1 upside too, which makes him a bit of a sleeper at this point. Despite appearing in only 14 games as a rookie last season, Robinson finished with more than 1,400 scrimmage yards, 49 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
With Trevor Lawrence under center and first-round running back Travis Etienne out for the season, Robinson could explode in 2021.
This also feels a tad late for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. While he took a step back in 2020, he was still a 1,000-yard rusher. He also got some serious receiving help this offseason in the form of Sammy Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
There's a very real chance that Jackson will be the top-producing QB in fantasy this year.