2021 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 4-Round Simulation with Notable Picks

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

3. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

4. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

7. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

11. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

There are no surprises at the top of Round 1. The first six players off the board are running backs, which is common even in PPR leagues. Starting running backs tend to have a more consistent weekly floor than receivers because of their workload.

The first three—Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook—are dual-threat backs who provide immense PPR upside. While McCaffrey is coming off an injury-plagued season with only three games played, he is healthy and will be the Carolina Panthers' offensive centerpiece.

"Obviously, you like him getting carries at the ends of games, that means we're able to run the football, and at the end of the game win," offensive coordinator Joe Brady said, via the team's official website.

The beauty of rostering McCaffrey is that even when the Panthers are behind, he'll provide value. McCaffrey topped 1,000 receiving yards in 2019.

Derrick Henry provides less PPR upside (only 19 receptions in 2020), but he's won back-to-back rushing titles and has an incredibly high overall floor.

In general, we're looking at workhorse backs across the board in Round 1, with top-tier pass-catchers Davante Adams and Travis Kelce breaking the seal at their respective positions.