The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 191

Derek Brunson knew exactly what to do.

Within seconds of dispatching main event foe Darren Till via submission, the 37-year-old middleweight was on his feet and declaring his next career move to the nearest available camera.

"Izzy Adesanya, you next, boy," he bellowed. "You next."

If it comes off, it won't be the first time.

Adesanya and Brunson tangled at UFC 230 in November 2018, a bout Adesanya won by first-round stoppage in his penultimate victory before becoming middleweight champion five months later.

He's since defended four times and still hasn't lost at 185 pounds.

Brunson can't claim the same pristine track record, but he's been awfully good since, earning his fifth straight post-Adesanya win with the uber-impressive stoppage of Till in a fight that was never close.

"Derek Brunson needed to fight a good fight and win impressively," Cormier said.

"He did what he does best. He's in great shape. He's winning at a rate he's never won before. It's time to see him with Adesanya again."

Indeed, the fifth-ranked contender and former Division II college wrestling standout got the fight to the mat in every round, taking his seventh-ranked foe down and battering him with ground-and-pound shots that left his eye blackened and his confidence waning after just five minutes.

More of the same followed in Round 2, and Till, in fact, didn't have a real moment of success until early in the third, when he landed a jab-cross combination from the southpaw stance that drove Brunson backward to the cage.

But the stricken fighter was able to get in close in the aftermath of the combination and again grabbed hold of Till and got him to the ground, eventually getting to his back and locking in the rear-naked choke that ended matters at 2:13 of the third.

It was his fourth career win by rear-naked choke and Till's first submission loss since he was beaten by then-welterweight champ Tyron Woodley three years ago.

"I'm tired of these guys not mentioning my name," said Brunson, who entered the fight as an underdog despite his higher ranking. "I've been busting my butt for years after my loss to get back to this point."

Adesanya is penciled in for a second fight with the man he beat for the middleweight title, Robert Whittaker, but Brunson said he'd rather not take a fight in the interim before getting his shot.

"I'm not broke. I'll sit and wait," he said. "It'll give me five, six months to get my body right."