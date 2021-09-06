The Biggest Winners and Losers from the 2021 NFL Preseason

0 of 7

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

NFL fans know all too well that earning an offseason "winner" label—even during preseason games—doesn't mean much once the regular season starts.

But the summer stretch gives certain hints at great things. Think: key rookies looking good under fire or injured players getting back into the mix.

The other side of the coin remains true, too. Whether it's a team suffering an injury bug, a notable player missing the cut or something else, warning signs for several of the summer's biggest losers could provide a glimpse of what's to come.

Below, we take a look at who's up and who's down, spanning teams and individuals, ahead of Thursday's Week 1 kickoff.