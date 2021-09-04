US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Start Times for Saturday Night Draw

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev will be on the court Saturday night inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in the U.S. Open men's singles draw hoping to capitalize on the meteoric momentum he's built since his historic win in Tokyo and the Cincinnati Masters.

The German tennis player, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, will be taking on American Jack Sock, who will be looking for the huge upset.

Sock will have his hands full, though, because his opponent is playing his best tennis of his career.

Zverev is likely hungry to avenge last year's loss in the final to reigning champion Dominic Thiem, who is not competing this year to defend his title.

"It was painful," Zverev told Eleanor Crooks of Yahoo Sports. "I still remember it every single time I walk on this court but I take it as motivation because I’m back here, I have the opportunity to do better, I have the opportunity to hopefully play a great tournament, hopefully play for a grand slam title."

Judging by his play thus far in New York, it looks as though Zverev is ready to get his first grand slam win after steamrolling through Sam Querry and Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets.

For the world No. 184 ranked Sock, he'll be looking to advance to the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time since 2016.

U.S. Open Saturday Night Schedule

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app

Prediction

No. 4 Alexander Zverev over No. 184 Jack Sock

Zverev is on a roll and it looks as though there is no stopping him from his quest to win his first major.

The 24-year old has been clinical on the hardcourt, earning his 13th straight victory over Ramos-Vinolas in record time.

"I know that Albert is somebody that has a lot of wins over top-10 guys, that has beaten [Roger] Federer on a hard court so I know he's a difficult player," Zverev told BBC Sports. "Once the match went my way the way it went, I did try to play as quick as possible. I did try to not give him time. I did try to keep on pushing."

Pushing is the key word for Zverev this time around.

He's focused, efficient and hitting serves at an average speed of 127 miles per hour.

Sock, who pulled an upset in the second round on Thursday over No. 31 ranked Alexander Bublik, knows he's staring down a man on a mission.

"He’s playing the best tennis of his career," Sock told Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Not surprisingly, the home crowd will get behind Sock, which will likely boost the 28-year old's play.

But no matter how much support he gets from the fans in the stands or his new wife, Laura Little, it will be hard to to beat Zverev in a best-of-five match.

Look for Zverev to keep rolling and beat Sock in three sets.