US Open Tennis 2021 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Friday Singles Bracket

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

U.S. Open play is back on track, nearing the conclusion of the third round of the men's and women's singles tournaments despite New York being pummeled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida this week.

Despite being equipped with a retractable roof, second-round play at Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted on Wednesday night as rain poured into the facility.

The match between Kevin Anderson and No. 11 Diego Schwartzman was suspended with Schwartzman leading 7-6 (4), with the match finishing at Arthur Ashe Stadium (which can also be covered during bad weather) after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Now, this afternoon, Schwartzman takes on Alex Molcan to attempt to advance out of the third round of men's singles.

Friday's highlights included the highly anticipated match between No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the men's side and the meeting of two ranked opponents in No. 12 Simona Halep and No. 19 Elena Rybakina at Louis Armstrong Stadium on the women's. We'll break down their scores and their matches below.

There's plenty of excitement yet to come this evening. In the women's tournament, No. 3 Naomi Osaka faces off against Leylah Annie Fernandez at 7 p.m. ET at Arthur Ashe Stadium, followed by Ons Jabeur versus Elise Mertens and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka versus No. 26 Danielle Collins.

On the men's side, be sure to tune in to the must-see match between No. 5 Andrey Rublev and Frances Tiafoe at Ashe.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Let's take a look at the top finishes from Friday's singles action.

Top Men's Results

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. Pablo Andújar 6-0, 6-4, 6-3

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia def. No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-6

No. 24 Dan Evans def. Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6

Peter Gojowczyk def. Henri Laaksonen 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4



Top Women's Results

No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. No. 25 Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2

No. 8 Barbora Krejčíková def. Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 6-2

No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza def. No. 18 Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

No. 12 Simona Halep def. No. 19 Elena Rybakina 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

Analysis

On the women's side Friday, there were multiple matches featuring two ranked competitors...where only one could advance to the women's singles tournament fourth round.

In the case of No. 9 Garbiñe Muguruza versus No. 18 Victoria Azarenka, it was the two-time major champion, Muguruza, who finally made it past the round of 16 in a U.S. Open and continues on.

Azarenka has won the Australian Open twice and has reached the final at the U.S. Open three times, but on Friday, she couldn't advance past Muguruza, who had seven aces and hit 34 winners.

Both women were previous world No. 1s.

No. 12 Simona Halep, a two-time Slam singles champion, is also on her way to the fourth round for the first time in three years after her victory over Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, ranked 19th.

Brit Dan Evans will make only his second fourth-round appearance at a major tournament after advancing past unseeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia. The other was in 2017.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev is on to the fourth round after defeating Pablo Andújar in straight sets at Louis Armstrong Stadium. It's on to Evans in the fourth round for the Russian.



But the drama Friday was definitely concentrated at Ashe in the late afternoon as Stefanos Tsitsipas and Carlos Alcaraz Garfia battled it out in a four hour and seven minute match. After five sets, the 18-year-old Spaniard defeated the No. 3 seed to advance to the fourth round in a stunning result.

Alcaraz won an ATP title at the Croatia Open in July and has reached at least the second round of every Grand Slam this year.

"This is the best match of my career, the best win. For me to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas... a dream came true for me," the 18-year-old said, per Eurosport.com.