The Weakest Link in Every NBA Team's Starting Lineup

0 of 30

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

NBA training camps are set to open later in September, which means the 2021-22 season is rapidly approaching.

Outside of a Ben Simmons trade, we're unlikely to see any significant player movement between now and then. Therefore, we should have a good idea of what every team's starting five will look like.

Based on these projections, it's easy to see where every team may need an upgrade.

Be it a prospect who isn't panning out, a veteran whose skills are quickly deteriorating or a new face who may not be a good fit, these are the weakest links in every NBA team's starting five to begin the season.

Note: The Brooklyn Nets' projected starting center changed since the previous article with the signing of free agent LaMarcus Aldridge. All others have remained the same.