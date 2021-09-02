Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from September 2

2 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

As No Way and Fallah Bahh made their way to the ring for their scheduled tag team match against Decay's Crazy Steve and Black Taurus, one of the members of the conga line attacked Rosemary and revealed herself to be Tasha Steelz.

Steelz and Savannah Evans beat The Demon Assassin to the backstage area, ensuring the match is a fair tag match.

Taurus rocked No Way early, showcase his speed agility, rarities for a performer of his size. The fun-loving tandem of No Way and Bahh halted his momentum and cut him off from his partner, showing frustration and intensity as the Impact faithful showered them in jeers.

Taurus downed No Way and made the tag to Steve, who exploded into the ring and teed off on the massive Bahh. He ultimately slowed Bahh by biting his head and delivering a jumping DDT from the middle rope for the win.

Result

Decay defeated Bahh and No Way Out

Grade

C

Analysis

The actions of the performers themselves, coupled with the words of the commentators, suggest Bahh and No Way are en route to a heel turn. Dismayed by the lack of love from the fans for them in relation to a darker act like Decay, they showed a different attitude throughout Thursday's match.

That would certainly be an interesting booking choice if nothing else. We are in an era of wrestling where the smiling good guy isn't nearly as over as the layered or charismatic villain so a heel turn that sees them embrace the fan's dislike would be welcome.

Decay, on the contrary, remains incredibly over with the fans and them winning here to continue their opponent's descent into frustration makes sense.