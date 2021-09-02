Fantasy Football 2021: Examining Expert Mock Drafts After Preseason Week 3

0 of 3

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

While some fantasy football leagues held their drafts weeks ago, others won't take place until this weekend. And for those who have waited until the final days before the start of the 2021 NFL season on September 9, there's one distinct advantage: injury knowledge.

For example, if your draft was held in mid-August, there were likely managers who took Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. and Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins in the first half of the draft. Now, both are out with season-ending injuries, and those managers are left scrambling for replacements.

If your fantasy football draft hasn't happened yet, you probably are still doing some last-minute preparation, even if you've been doing research for weeks. Projections and rankings change throughout training camp and the preseason, so it's always wise to stay on top of things.

And, fortunately, there are mock drafts that aren't published until after the preseason action is complete. So it's possible to see how these late drafts may unfold.

Here's a look at some recent mocks from around the web.