AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 1
All Elite Wrestling celebrated 100 episodes of Dynamite Wednesday on TNT with the go-home episode to its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All Out, this Sunday.
CM Punk had a few final words for Darby Allin before their showdown and The Elite battled Jurassic Express and The Lucha Bros in a big eight-man tag to round out a card that put a bow on all of the top feuds and stories ahead of the extravaganza.
What went down and who has momentum ahead of All Out?
Find out now with this recap of the September 1 broadcast.
Match Card
- We hear from CM Punk
- Jurassic Express and The Lucha Bros vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks and Good Brothers)
- Brian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Tay Conti vs. Penelope Ford
- Santana and Ortiz vs. FTR
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans
- Tony Schiavone interviews MJF
- Jim Ross interviews Chris Jericho
