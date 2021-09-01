AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 1

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling celebrated 100 episodes of Dynamite Wednesday on TNT with the go-home episode to its biggest pay-per-view of the year, All Out, this Sunday.

CM Punk had a few final words for Darby Allin before their showdown and The Elite battled Jurassic Express and The Lucha Bros in a big eight-man tag to round out a card that put a bow on all of the top feuds and stories ahead of the extravaganza.

What went down and who has momentum ahead of All Out?

Find out now with this recap of the September 1 broadcast.