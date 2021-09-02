Ranking the 9 Best NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Entering September

0 of 9

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL season is nearly here. The preseason has ended, and teams had to trim rosters to 53 players by Tuesday.

While most have solidified the cores of their squads, we can expect a bit more shuffling between now and Sept. 9. With a bevy of quality free agents hitting the waiver wire and the open market on Tuesday, some last-minute additions are sure to come.

Which players might your favorite team have its eye on? Here, we'll examine the top nine available free agents and rank them based on factors like past production, upside and positional value.