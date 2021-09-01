US Open Tennis 2021: TV Schedule, Picks for Wednesday Afternoon Draw

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The first round of the 2021 U.S. Open is complete, but the action at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City is just heating up.

On Wednesday, the second round begins for the men's and women's singles, and there should be some intriguing matches taking place. The No. 1 seeds (Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty) are both off, but many of the other top-ranked players will be taking the courts.

There haven't been many surprises thus far, with most of the top players making progress. One of the few first-round upsets came when Maxime Cressy won a five-set match against No. 9-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in July.

Perhaps there will be more surprises in store Wednesday, when U.S. Open play begins at noon ET. Second-round matches will air on ESPN from noon-6 p.m. ET, then on ESPN2 from 6-11 p.m. ET.

Here are predictions for some of the more notable matches on Wednesday's slate.