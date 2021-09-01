Cowboys' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were exhibits A, B and C for how thin the margin of error can be in the NFL last season.

Fresh off a promising 2019 campaign in which they went 8-8 with one of the league's best offenses, they brought in Mike McCarthy as head coach. Things were looking up until the defense collapsed, Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury and the offensive line was constantly reshuffled due to injuries.

Had just one of those things went the other way, the Cowboys may have been able to make the playoffs in a struggling NFC East. But all three things broke the wrong way, and that's difficult to recover from.

There's reason for renewed optimism, though. All of that struggling brought a pick high enough in the draft to take Micah Parsons. Dan Quinn has come in to guide the defense back to respectability, and Prescott is healed from the ankle injury, although there's still a shoulder issue to consider.

The ceiling is high for the 2021 Cowboys. The ingredients are there for a divisional championship and maybe more in the postseason.

Here are three of the biggest keys to ensuring they reach those heights.