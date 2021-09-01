Dolphins' Keys to Success in 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins have all the motivation in the world to make a run at the AFC East in 2021.

In 2020, the team finished 10-6 despite playing musical chairs at quarterback with Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa while playing an incredibly young offensive line.

Tom Brady's departure from New England left a power vacuum in the division. For the first time in a long time, the AFC East favorite wasn't a foregone conclusion. Ultimately, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills stepped into that vacuum, but the Dolphins aren't just going to accept that to be the case again in 2021.

The ingredients are there for the Dolphins to again be in the double-digit win range. They have a roster that's good enough to make the playoffs; head coach Brian Flores has proved he can put together elite defenses; and the Bills, while good, aren't a dynasty just yet.

Here are some of the key areas for the Dolphins to get the most out of the season and compete for the division.