Every MLB Team's Best and Worst Player of the 2021 Season

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Houston Astros

Best: SS Carlos Correa (5.8 rWAR)

The two-way impossibility known as Shohei Ohtani is keeping him from the overall lead, but did you know that Correa co-leads all position players in rWAR? He's mixing an .847 OPS and 20 home runs on offense with 14 defensive runs saved. Salary drive, anyone?

Worst: INF Robel Garcia (-0.8)

He's taken 106 at-bats at the big league level this year and mustered only 16 hits with 42 strikeouts. It all amounts to an 18 OPS+ that's the worst of any hitter with at least 100 plate appearances this season.

Los Angeles Angels

Best: DH/RHP Shohei Ohtani (7.7)

The 2021 season is into its final month, yet Ohtani's campaign still feels like it belongs in a dream. He's doing things that Babe Ruth never even did, tallying 42 homers and 22 stolen bases along with a 3.00 ERA on the mound. This might just be the greatest individual season in history.

Worst: INF/OF Luis Rengifo (-1.2)

This spot should perhaps belong to Jose Iglesias, who hasn't exactly been Andrelton Simmons Lite on either offense or defense. But Rengifo was just plain bad in the 28 games he appeared in through July 27, going 13-for-86 with only three extra-base hits and 20 strikeouts.

Oakland Athletics

Best: 1B Matt Olson (4.7)

The A's have been up, down, side to side and front to back all season. Olson, though, has been a rock. Not just by way of his .924 OPS and 32 home runs, but also his Gold Glove-winning defense at the cold corner. Like Lowe, he should get some down-ballot votes for the AL MVP award.

Worst: LHP Jesus Luzardo (-0.7)

There was a good deal of shock when the A's traded Luzardo to the Miami Marlins in July, but there is something to be said about what he did to play his way out of the team's good graces. Namely, pitch to a 6.87 ERA in 13 appearances and break his hand in a video game-related incident.

Seattle Mariners

Best: 1B Ty France (3.7)

The Mariners have had an "island of misfit toys" thing going on all season, so it isn't easy to pick only one player as their best. The hat fits well on France, though. He's put up a .294/.365/.457 line and been Johnny on the Spot in the place of injured Gold Glover Evan White at first base.

Worst: RHP Rafael Montero (-1.8) and OF Jarred Kelenic (-1.8)

In the long run, Montero's legacy in Seattle will be as one of the two pitchers who went to Houston so the the Mariners could have Abraham Toro. That's better than the one he would have had otherwise as a hurler who flopped with a 7.27 ERA in 40 appearances out of their bullpen.

But even as bad as Montero was in Seattle, Kelenic has been even more disappointing on offense. He was supposed to be an immediate Rookie of the Year candidate when he got the call. Instead, he's struggled every which way as he's hit .153/.237/.272 in 65 games.

Texas Rangers

Best: RF Joey Gallo (4.3)

Oh, sure. It's been more than a month since Gallo went from the Rangers to the Yankees in a trade. But it's doubtful that any of the former's remaining players will catch up to the production that Gallo compiled while he was around, as it's hard to match an .869 OPS with 25 homers and Gold Glove-caliber defense.

Worst: LF David Dahl (-0.7)

It's to the Rangers' credit that they at least tried to hit the jackpot on a bunch of low-risk additions during the 2020-21 offseason. But few of them have worked out, and none flopped harder than Dahl. He hit just .210/.247/.322 in 63 games before the Rangers let him go in August.