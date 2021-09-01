A New Ben Simmons Landing Spot and Fresh NBA Trades You’ve Never Thought of

2 of 4

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors receive: Brandon Ingram, Tomas Satoransky and Jaxson Hayes

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga

In a different universe, the Warriors could have had a splash-filled summer. In this reality, though, the trade market never bent their direction.

A source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kendra Andrews that Golden State would only empty its treasure chest of assets for one player—who isn't available. The player wasn't named, but Andrews added "it's hard not to assume" the target is Bradley Beal.

This deal obviously doesn't deliver Beal, so does that make it a deal-breaker? Maybe not. The Warriors aren't giving up everything here, as they'd still keep No. 14 pick Moses Moody, plus all of their future picks. Since Moody is the most polished of Golden State's top three prospects, he might offer more immediate value than James Wiseman or Jonathan Kuminga, which should arguably be the franchise's focus with Stephen Curry's 33rd birthday behind him.

Continuing this win-now logic, it might be worth sacrificing two blue-chip prospects and Andrew Wiggins for this package. Brandon Ingram can walk into a second or third scoring role—depending on how Klay Thompson looks on this side of a torn ACL and Achilles—Tomas Satoransky offers plug-and-play rotation depth and Jaxson Hayes has the above-the-rim interior element the Dubs would be missing without Wiseman.

And since Ingram is still on the right side of 25, the Warriors aren't completely neglecting the future. They'd just be prioritizing the present, again as they arguably should with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green all in their 30s.

If the Pelicans sense a bit of patience from Zion Williamson, this exchange could put him in a better chance to succeed in New Orleans. Wiseman's budding perimeter game and paint protection should make him a snug frontcourt fit with Williamson, Kuminga's explosive athleticism and shot-creating potential point to a massive ceiling and Andrew Wiggins still has drool-worthy physical tools plus more polish than ever.