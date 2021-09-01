The NFL's Most Improbable Success Stories to Make Rosters in 2021

The NFL's Most Improbable Success Stories to Make Rosters in 2021September 1, 2021
Some of the best stories the NFL will produce all year unfolded during Tuesday's final cuts.
While some shockers like the New England Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton commanded headlines, it's the lesser-known success stories that really embody the anything-can-happen nature of the league.
Think unknown, sometimes undrafted talents making it through three cutdown days and onto final 53-man rosters around the league. Or in some very rare cases exclusive to this year, guys who are even new to the sport itself.
These are the NFL's most improbable success stories to make rosters this year.
Darius Hodge, Edge, Cincinnati Bengals
Darius Hodge was but a small blip on the Cincinnati Bengals' depth chart to start training camp...and now he'll likely get first-team reps to start the regular season.
Undrafted out of Marshall, Hodge put up 15.5 sacks over three seasons and graded out as a late-round prospect with a chance to make a practice squad, according to NFL.com.
Hodge blasted past almost anyone's expectations in Cincinnati, though. He was a force during training camp and had 1.5 sacks in his preseason debut and another in the finale, besides otherwise just generally being around the passer.
Even without an injury to third-rounder Joseph Ossai, it was clear from Hodge's film that the Bengals were going to have a hard time keeping him off the field this season, completing his journey from overlooked small-school prospect to pro rotational piece.
Quinn Nordin, K, New England Patriots
Kickers can produce some dramatic flair at the deadline, too.
Case in point, Quinn Nordin besting veteran Nick Folk for the starting kicker job with the New England Patriots.
Per ESPN's Field Yates, Nordin was looking for jobs on LinkedIn after this year's draft—and now he's a starter in the NFL.
Nordin went undrafted before signing with the Patriots and eventually won the job over the 36-year-old Folk, who hit 92.9 percent of his 28 attempts over 16 games in Foxborough last year, with his two misses coming from 40-plus yards.
Making the development a little more improbable was actual production. Nordin hit all three field-goal attempts in his preseason debut, then missed a kick and two extra points in his second game before making two of three in the preseason finale.
The good news for Nordin? Like at quarterback, Bill Belichick and Co. have an eye on the future.
Jack Heflin, Edge, Green Bay Packers
Sometimes the best stories just come out of nowhere.
Look at Jack Heflin of the Green Bay Packers, a former walk-on at NIU who later transferred to Iowa for a season before going undrafted this year.
Now he's on the final roster in Green Bay.
According to Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, one scout called Heflin a "trash can full of dirt" during the predraft process. In the preseason, he erupted with six pressures and four quarterback hits.
Not bad for a former walk-on who, last year at Iowa, managed just one sack over eight games and wasn't making headlines during the predraft process.
Jerry Jacobs, CB, Detroit Lions
Jerry Jacobs played just eight college games over the last two seasons at Arkansas before going undrafted and joining the Detroit Lions, where chances at a final roster spot on a depth chart with names like 2020 third overall pick Jeff Okudah seemed slim.
But Jacobs took that slim opening and ran with it, pushing aside past issues and looking good on the field during training camp and the preseason.
After the final 53 in Detroit went live, Jacobs shared the following on Twitter: "Speechless rn all I can say is never give up and never let nobody control your destiny….I'm the 1%."
The Lions chose to go young in the secondary, headed up by Okudah, but it's the undrafted-to-53 journey for Jacobs that gets the spotlight right at cutdowns.
Sammis Reyes, TE, Washington Football Team
How's this for improbable? Sammis Reyes, a Chilean basketball player who had never played in a football game before signing with Washington in April, has made the final 53.
Reyes joined the Washington Football Team as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program after appearing at Florida's pro day in March and previously had played collegiate basketball at Tulane.
While big and athletic at 6'5" and 260 pounds, the inexperience factor made it seem obvious Reyes would be cut, then moved to the practice squad after clearing waivers—at best.
Instead, he's the third tight end on the depth chart after a strong preseason of blocking while Logan Thomas and Ricky Seals-Jones will handle pass-catching duties for the Ryan Fitzpatrick-directed offense.
Jody Fortson, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Jody Fortson isn't new to the sport of football, but he has just seen his efforts to learn a new position rewarded with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fortson, an undrafted free agent in 2019, was cut by the Chiefs twice and had multiple appearances on the team's practice squad before making the switch from wide receiver to tight end this summer.
The switch clearly went well, as Fortson put his speed and 6'6" frame to use while creating mismatches during the preseason, where he caught six passes for 60 yards over three appearances.
Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen captured Fortson's reaction: "I put a lot of time into this, and there were a lot of days where I thought this wouldn't come, but I just kept working and here we are...It's been a long road."
The best part? Fortson found out when Patrick Mahomes himself approached him about it.