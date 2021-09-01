The NFL's Most Improbable Success Stories to Make Rosters in 2021

0 of 6

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Some of the best stories the NFL will produce all year unfolded during Tuesday's final cuts.

While some shockers like the New England Patriots releasing quarterback Cam Newton commanded headlines, it's the lesser-known success stories that really embody the anything-can-happen nature of the league.

Think unknown, sometimes undrafted talents making it through three cutdown days and onto final 53-man rosters around the league. Or in some very rare cases exclusive to this year, guys who are even new to the sport itself.

These are the NFL's most improbable success stories to make rosters this year.