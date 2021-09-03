Fantasy Football 2021: 7 Most Likely Players to Bust This Season

1 of 7

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

ADP: 3.02 (Round 3, Pick 2)

David Montgomery has the skill set to become a fantasy star. He accumulated 1,508 yards and 10 touchdowns from scrimmage in 2020.

Furthermore, he may not have to split pass-catching duties with fellow running back Tarik Cohen early in the season. The latter recorded 53-plus receptions in each of his first three campaigns but tore his right ACL in September of last year.

Head coach Matt Nagy doesn't have a timetable for Cohen's return. The Chicago Bears signed running back Damien Williams, but he's not much of a threat in the short passing game, with no more than 30 catches in a single season.

However, Montgomery's offensive line raises some concerns. The Bears cut their starting tackles from last year in Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie. Rookie second-round tackle Teven Jenkins will undergo back surgery, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The offensive line will head into the season without much chemistry. The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain noted the unit's clunky performance in the team's preseason finale:

"Yes, this was the first time these five played together in a game. They've had only one padded practice as a unit. But it still wasn't a very confidence-instilling showing. The offense had one first down on the first three drives. Germain Ifedi got beat for a sack and had a false start. Sam Mustipher was called for a (questionable) holding penalty. The run game went nowhere."

Montgomery could struggle to find running lanes behind a shaky offensive line that needs help on the edges. Without Jenkins, Chicago will lean on 39-year-old Jason Peters at left tackle.