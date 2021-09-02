Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 32

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Now that preseason action is done and training camps have closed, we can look with almost complete clarity at the upcoming NFL campaign. Aside from some surprise cuts here and there, not much will change between now and the first weekend of the regular season.

With that in mind, this is an appropriate juncture in which to predict how many games each team will win in the expanded 2021 regular season.

And for those of you who decide to add up all of the wins and losses and call us out on the overall totals being mathematically impossible, note that we're not in the business of predicting injuries and other unfortunate events that are impossible and awkward to forecast, even if they're inevitable. Consider each predicted record here to be in a vacuum.

With that out of the way, let's jump in.