Carson Wentz Rumors: Colts QB Expected to Return from Foot Injury Sooner Than Later

Carson Wentz has a wide range for a potential return from his foot surgery, but the Indianapolis Colts are optimistic about the quarterback's recovery.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports provided an update Thursday:

"They think that he'll actually push to come back a little bit sooner rather than later in the first part of the season," Glazer said. "Not a season-ender."

Wentz underwent successful surgery Monday to remove a piece of loose bone in his foot. The quarterback had re-injured a prior fracture that might have occurred in high school.

"The five-, 12-week spectrum is real," head coach Frank Reich told reporters Monday. "We don't know."

Glazer noted the Colts feel good about a quicker return but cautioned that "they'll know more in about two weeks."

Indy open its season Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks, about six weeks after the surgery.

Wentz is heading into his first year in Indianapolis after an offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles. The 28-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2017 with Reich as his offensive coordinator, but he has regressed in recent years and is coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign in which he led the NFL with 15 interceptions in 12 games.

Second-year signal-caller Jacob Eason is the Colts' presumed starting quarterback until Wentz returns to full strength.