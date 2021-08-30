The Real Winners and Losers from Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul Card

0 of 8

Jason Miller/Getty Images

There was Major League. Then the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

And let's not forget the on-again, off-again love affair with LeBron James.

But nothing on the Cleveland-area scene was quite like what arrived Sunday night.

The city's premier downtown venue—known these days as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse—was ground zero for the latest co-mingling of social media influence and combat sports relevance, which matched unbeaten "boxer" and Ohio native Jake Paul with foundering former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul, 24, arrived having beaten a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player and a retired mixed martial artist in three previous "bouts," while the ex-octagonal stalwart, now 39, had won precisely zero bouts in nearly three years, losing once in 2019, twice in 2020 and once earlier this year before making the switch to the ring.

Their match topped a five-bout card produced by Showtime and available on a pay-per-view basis for $59.99.

The B/R combat sports team, fresh off last week's inglorious Manny Pacquiao fight, was front and center once again for the goings-on alongside Lake Erie—compiling the show's definitive list of winners and losers.

Click through to see what we came up with, and share some of your own personal influence in the comments.