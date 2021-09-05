Chris Jericho Defeats MJF After Match Restart at AEW All Out 2021

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

Chris Jericho finally scored a singles victory over MJF at AEW All Out on Sunday night in Chicago.

The 50-year-old vowed to never wrestle again in All Elite Wrestling if he could not beat MJF. But thanks to his win, his in-ring career can continue.

However, his win was not without controversy.

MJF hit Jericho with a bat and then the Judas Effect. He then got the pin and the win, leading to a victory celebration and the apparent end of the veteran's in-ring career.

However, The Demo God had his foot on the ropes. Referee Aubrey Edwards did not see that initially, but a second official corrected the situation.

The match then restarted. Jericho took advantage of the situation and got MJF to tap to the Walls of Jericho.

The two men have been at odds since March, when MJF broke away from The Inner Circle by turning on Jericho and forming a stable of his own called The Pinnacle.

Well before that, MJF attempted to forge a friendship with Jericho and earned his way into The Inner Circle by beating Le Champion at Full Gear in November.

Inner Circle members Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz all expressed concerns about his true intentions, but Jericho decided to put his trust in the 25-year-old and even teamed with him on several occasions.

After things came crashing down in March, The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle went head-to-head in a number of tag team and singles bouts, including the first-ever Blood and Guts match on the May 5 episode of Dynamite.

The Pinnacle won when Guevara surrendered to prevent MJF from throwing Jericho off the cage, but the young heel did it anyway, sending the veteran crashing through the stage.

The teams clashed in a rematch at Double or Nothing in a Stadium Stampede contest, but the stakes were much higher, as The Inner Circle agreed to break up forever if they were unable to win. They prevailed, however, when Guevara pinned Shawn Spears.

That led to Jericho wanting another singles match against MJF, but the heel refused unless The Demo God could get through the "Five Labors of Jericho," which was a series of five matches with special stipulations.

He beat Spears, Nick Gage, Juventud Guerrera and Wardlow en route to MJF, but Jericho fell to his tormentor on the Aug. 18 episode of Dynamite in a match in which he was not allowed to use his Judas Effect finisher.

MJF claimed he was 3-0 against Jericho despite The Inner Circle winning Stadium Stampede, and Le Champion made it clear to get revenge.

In order to convince MJF to accept a rematch, the veteran put his 30-plus-year in-ring career on the line for their bout at All Out.

Jericho came through in the clutch against one of the fastest-rising stars in the business, meaning he will continue to be one of the faces of AEW moving forward.

