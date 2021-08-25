Fantasy Football 2021: Flex Rankings, Team Names and More Draft Cheat Sheets

0 of 5

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

For fantasy football managers, there's no better time than the start of a new season. It marks a fresh opportunity and the beginning of four or five months of fun.

While the NFL season doesn't begin until Sept. 9, the two weeks leading up to it will be enjoyable in the fantasy world because of drafts. If your league hasn't already held its talent grab, then it will be coming up soon. And it's exciting to prepare strategies and map out which players you want to land for 2021.

Of course, a good draft isn't the key to fantasy success. It can help you build a strong core, but you're going to be hard at work all season trying to build depth and finding ways to better your lineup. But it's important to have a strong base.

Here are some tools to help you prepare for your fantasy football drafts, from team-name suggestions to flex rankings to tips to consider.