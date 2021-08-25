Bold Predictions for Browns' 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Predicting the Cleveland Browns to win 11 games in 2020 would have been as bold as it gets last year. This season, that would be a mild expectation considering what they did last season.

As weird as it is to write the sentence, the Cleveland Browns are a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2021.

Kevin Stefanski had as much success as anyone could have hoped for as a rookie head coach last season. He debuted as the lead man in Cleveland with a season that included the franchise's first playoff win since coming back in 1999.

He took a roster that had some talent and formed an identity and culture that brought a winner to Cleveland. But repeated success is always a different ball game.

Cleveland will really have to play to lofty expectations to surprise this year. Let's take a look at the season ahead through the lens of a few bold predictions.