Fantasy Football 2021: Dynasty Rankings, Cheat Sheet and League Names

Everybody knows to take Steelers running back Najee Harris, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and other big-name rookies. But here are some under-the-radar targets who have a ton of long-term potential for your dynasty league without as much hype.

These players likely won't have much (if any) value in redraft leagues, but they could end up being great in future seasons.

Amari Rodgers, WR, Green Bay Packers

It's always tough to tell who will be the Packers' No. 2 wide receiver behind Davante Adams. They've rotated through different players in the role in recent years, but they typically don't get a ton of production from any receiver other than the 28-year-old.

That may be the case again in 2021, but Amari Rodgers is a player to watch for the future. The former Clemson standout was taken by Green Bay in the third round of this year's draft, which could end up being a steal when considering how high his NFL ceiling may be.

Maybe injuries or underperformance from other receivers will create opportunities for the 21-year-old this season. But it's more likely he'll be developing in 2021, before potentially getting into the mix in future years. Still, keep an eye on him now and consider him in dynasty formats.

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

It seemed like Michael Carter was going to get a substantial number of touches as a rookie in 2021, but the Jets' actions of late have made that seem less of a possibility. It could end up being Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and/or La'Mical Perine getting more work early in the season.

In New York's 23-14 preseason win over Green Bay on Saturday, Carter led the Jets in carries (10) and rushing yards (52). However, he didn't enter the game until after Coleman, Johnson and Perine, and the 22-year-old never got any time with quarterback Zach Wilson and the first-team offense.

The North Carolina product has exciting potential, especially because of what he may contribute to the passing attack down the line. But he may not make much of a short-term impact for fantasy managers.

Still, Carter is more than worth drafting in dynasty leagues considering it should be only a matter of time before he earns more touches, especially after he gains NFL experience.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Falcons' Kyle Pitts is the only rookie tight end who can be drafted and immediately inserted into lineups for the 2021 season. But there are reasons to believe Pat Freiermuth will eventually carve out a role with the Steelers and become fantasy-relevant.

The 22-year-old was the second tight end taken in the 2021 NFL draft, when Pittsburgh selected him in the second round. He has the skills and potential to develop into a key member of the Steelers' offense, but right now, there aren't a ton of targets to go around.

However, Eric Ebron is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season. And with Freiermuth waiting in the wings, he may not return. So, the former Penn State standout is a great player to have in dynasty leagues with an eye toward 2022, as he could eventually provide stability at tight end for years to come.