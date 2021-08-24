Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Young Cores Ahead of 2021-22 Season

0 of 10

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

They got next.

Well, actually, some of them got right now, too.

The NBA's future is in such a tremendous place that several of its ascending stars have already...well, ascended. They're still climbing, too, which is a terrifying thought given how deep their bags already are.

This discussion is all about the Association's youth—more specifically, only players who are under the age of 25 and still will be as of the regular season's opening night (Oct. 19).

That portion of the league's population is headed under the microscope as we analyze everything from current production to growth potential. From there, clubs are weighed by their collections of young talent, which accounts for both quality and quantity. Having one star youngster who lacks support won't cut it (sorry, Bam Adebayo), and neither will having a bunch of young players with no star power (sorry, Orlando Magic).

With those parameters in place, let's get to the top 10.