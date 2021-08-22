The Real Winners and Losers from 2021 WWE SummerSlam

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2021 had the air of a truly special night. The biggest show since WWE returned to the road, some of the biggest stars in the current era of WWE went to battle with gold on the line.

Randy Orton and Riddle have been building to a team-up that could change WWE. RKBro took the next step to making their friendship a reality by capturing the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Damian Priest continued his own journey to the top of WWE. Challenged by Sheamus, The Archer of Infamy rose to the occasion and won the United States Championship.

Bianca Belair was scheduled for career-defining match against Sasha Banks. However, The Legit Boss was not cleared to compete. In her place, Becky Lynch made a massive return to WWE. The Man defeated The EST in seconds, ruining a 133 day reign in moments.

Nikki A.S.H. did not even get the chance to run with the title that long. In her triple threat title defense, Rhea Ripley was taken out of the action before Charlotte Flair made her submit in the center of the ring to lose the Raw Women's Championship.

The biggest winners of this night were the young talent that finally got a chance. The biggest losers were those that WWE decided to move off for more familiar talent with little regard for the talent that got them to WWE SummerSlam.