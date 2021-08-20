AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from First Dance

1 of 4

AEW wasted no time getting to the huge announcement. After a quick intro from the announcers, CM Punk made his way out to one of the biggest pops we have heard in years.

The crowd lost its mind as "Cult of Personality" began to play. As Punk made his way to the ring, he took a moment to dive into the crowd and soak up some of the love from his hometown crowd.

The Chicago native took some time to hug a few fans at ringside who seemed a little overwhelmed by the moment before he got into the ring.

He said he has heard the fans for seven years and now that he is here, he isn't going anywhere. He said he needed to get himself healthy both mentally and emotionally, and he wasn't going to get better staying in the place that got him sick.

He sat in the middle of the ring and told the story of why he chose to leave. He went all the way back to his Ring of Honor exit and how he cried because he knew he was leaving his home.

Punk talked about how he has a few scores to settle and wants to work with the young guys like Darby Allin. We saw a shot of Allin and Sting in the rafters. Punk said he would see us at All Out and seemed to indicate he would be facing Allin in his return match.

He said seven years is a long time to wait for somebody and he encouraged everyone to grab a free ice cream bar on him as they left the arena.

Grade: A+

Analysis

What can you say about this segment that won't be said a million times? Punk's return felt like a huge moment because that's exactly what it is.

AEW was smart to get his arrival out of the way immediately so the fans were not just chanting his name all night through everyone's matches.

Confirming his first match for All Out was the icing on the cake. You don't have to be a CM Punk fan to recognize how important this moment was for both AEW and the business as a whole.