NFL Draft Community Mailbag: Is There a Top-5 QB in the 2022 Class?

1 of 5

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Who is the better prospect, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton? — ljackson59

Stingley is the better Day 1 prospect. Both players are highly skilled, outstanding athletes who run around and make plays, but Stingley is a bit more refined in his position techniques.

He has the athletic ability and the speed needed to be a lockdown corner, which is what a large majority of teams want. He also shows the right physicality and aggression when playing the run. These are traits that few cornerbacks possess at once.



When looking at Hamilton, he has the length and athleticism that can't be taught. His athleticism is apparent when he runs in the open field and is matched up against tight ends.

But my question about his game is how he'll physically hold up when playing in the box or closer to the line of scrimmage. Though he has the length and size (6'4", 220 lbs) to play close to the line of scrimmage, his play style best fits a second- and third-level defender.



Hamilton is clearly the best safety in this class. There are just a couple of things he may need to improve during his NFL preparation—his play strength being one of them.

Because of these questions, I believe Hamilton must be placed in a specific scheme that will highlight his traits, as opposed to Stingley, where his top traits should be highlighted across multiple schemes and defenses.

If Hamilton lands with an ideal fit and improves his play strength, he presents greater upside than Stingley. Currently, Stingley is the better of the two.