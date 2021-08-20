NFL Rookies Who Have Hit the Ground Running in 2021 Preseason

1 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Justin Fields had one of the most anticipated preseason debuts in the league, and he didn't disappoint the people in attendance at Soldier Field.

Initially, the Chicago Bears offense stalled with Fields under center, going three-and-out in each of his first three series. The rookie quarterback crawled toward a loose ball to cover up his own fumble on the team's fifth drive.

Before halftime, the Bears' short passing attack started to click, and Fields led his squad into Miami Dolphins' territory for a field goal.

In the second half, he became a showtime performer, engineering two scoring drives that concluded with an eight-yard run and a wide-open 30-yard pass to tight end Jesse James.

Chicago won the game 20-13, and Bears fans saw exactly what they needed to feel confident about the long-term outlook of their quarterback situation. Despite his slow start, Fields didn't seem rattled at any point. In fact, he said the pace of the game "was actually kind of slow" and credited his defense for keeping him up to speed at practices.

After the game, head coach Matt Nagy held firm on his quarterback plan and continued to call Andy Dalton the starter. With that said, Fields turned up the heat on his veteran counterpart.