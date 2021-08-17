Grading Every Top NBA Rookie at 2021 Las Vegas Summer League

1 of 14

Jalen Suggs' summer league cut short

Suggs hurt his thumb against the Boston Celtics during his third game, cutting his summer league short. But he did get in two full games prior. And he was productive in both, finishing with 24 points and nine boards against the Golden State Warriors and 16 points and five assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He clearly looked like Orlando's top prospect while showing off his pull-up game, passing skills and athleticism around the rim at both ends. It's not often you see point guards throwing down putback dunks and racking up three blocks in a night.

Working with Cole Anthony, Suggs wound up scoring more than playmaking. But it seemed evident he had enough vision and IQ to thrive as a lead ball-handler, while his five smooth threes felt encouraging after an-and-down season shooting at Gonzaga.

Josh Primo plays two games in Las Vegas after two in Salt Lake City

Primo played four summer-league games total, though only two in Las Vegas. He logged enough minutes for us to get a read on where he is developmentally, a question many scouts asked after he played such a limited role at Alabama.

He was given significantly more freedom to create and play through mistakes with the Spurs. And the positives outweigh the negatives for the draft's youngest prospect, who averaged 14.3 points on just 36.2 percent shooting and 27.6 percent from three.

Primo executed more advanced shots in four games than he did all season in college. Even with all the missed shots, he still looked comfortable on the ball using his handle, pull-up game and floater. His size for his position seemed advantageous, as he was able to get his shot off in the mid-range and paint.

The Spurs have a logjam in the backcourt, and at 18 years old, Primo figures to spend most of his rookie year in the G League. But these summer-league results suggest he's further along than most expected. Based on his shot selection and lack of playmaking, Primo figures to work best as a 2-guard who plays alongside a facilitator.