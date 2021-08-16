Fantasy Football 2021: Cheatsheet for Sleepers and Busts Heading into Your Draft

0 of 4

David Banks/Associated Press

When draft day arrives for your fantasy football league, you're going to want to be prepared. And just because you fared well last year doesn't mean that will be the case in 2021. Things change quickly around the NFL, meaning players may not repeat their 2020 performances, for better or worse.

With that being said, there are some players falling through the cracks in fantasy drafts. These are the sleepers who could win you your league because of the value they will bring you late in the draft.

On the other side, some players are getting taken way too early and are unlikely to live up to their projections. Fill your roster with too many of these players, and you could be looking at a tough season.

Here's a look at some predicted sleepers and busts to consider while preparing for fantasy drafts.