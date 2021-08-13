Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Jared Goff Looking Like Game-Manager in Lions Debut

1 of 5

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Lions traded away longtime starter Matthew Stafford this offseason, netting former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Goff as part of the return. While the Cal product may be a serviceable starter in Detroit, he isn't likely to be the offensive centerpiece that Stafford was.

"This is my ninth training camp in Allen Park, and I'm just so used to seeing consistent quarterback play all over the field in the summer," Kyle Meinke of MLive wrote earlier in the week. "That hasn't been the case with Goff."

Goff came out stumbling rather than slinging Friday, nearly throwing an interception on his first pass attempt and taking a sack—surrendered by rookie first-round pick Penei Sewell—to end the opening drive. He was much more efficient on the second drive, going 7-of-8 and leading Detroit to a field goal.

It must be noted that Goff, while effective, was not explosive on the scoring drive. His seven completions netted only 56 yards, and it took Detroit 18 plays to produce three points.

While Goff was working without top options like T.J. Hockenson, D'Andre Swift and Breshad Perriman, his debut was likely an accurate depiction of what Detroit is going to get out of its new quarterback—some bad, some good and a lot of dink-and-dunk.