MLB Players Trending Up Who Deserve Your Attention

Associated Press

With only about six weeks left in the 2021 Major League Baseball season, everyone should have a good sense of which players are this year's top stars. Heck, dozens were named All-Stars just last month.

Well, this article is not about those guys.

Instead, we're shining a well-deserved spotlight on players who haven't played like stars all season but are certainly doing so right now. Though there are many players who qualify for such a list in theory, we picked 10 in particular because, for varying reasons, they're especially interesting to talk about.

Going in alphabetical order, let's start with five hitters and end with five pitchers.